France Continues Investigating Pegasus Spyware Scandal - Official

Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that probes were underway into reports that the smartphones of President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders were targeted by the Israeli surveillance giant NSO Group and its Pegasus spyware

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that probes were underway into reports that the smartphones of President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders were targeted by the Israeli surveillance giant NSO Group and its Pegasus spyware.

Earlier this month, several media outlets reported that the spyware, used by government agencies to track criminals and terrorists, was deployed by state services to hack some 50,000 private phones of activists, journalists, and opposition figures around the world. Among those targeted were high-level officials from France, Pakistan, Iraq, Egypt, and the European Council.

"The technical probes are underway. I will not get into the technicalities, but this is serious work," Attal told reporters.

The official added that French Defense Minister Florence Parly would be meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, later on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

