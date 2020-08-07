France Continues Military Operation Sentinel As Terrorist Threat Remains- Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The French counter-terrorism Sentinel operation is continuing to operate in sensitive areas of the country to minimalize the terrorism danger amid the tourist season, French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly said.

France's Operation Sentinel is a military operation under the country's Ministry of Defense created in response to the 2015 terrorist attacks in the Il-de-France region and Paris. It includes 10,000 soldiers and 4,700 police officers and is aimed at protecting the French population from terrorism.

"During the summer, the terrorist threat does not abate.

Soldiers of operation Sentinel operate in tourist areas and are increasing their presence in places with a large influx. If necessary, the Sentinel can mobilize 10,000 soldiers to France," Parly wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

Due to ongoing threats from terrorist groups worldwide, the French authorities have undertaken significant measures to combat terrorist networks across the globe. In particular, one of the main priorities set in France's international action against terrorism is "taking determined military action," according to the country's Foreign Ministry.