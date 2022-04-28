UrduPoint.com

France Continues Supplies Of Artillery Weapons To Ukraine - Government

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 07:40 PM

France Continues Supplies of Artillery Weapons to Ukraine - Government

France keeps supplying Ukraine with artillery weapons these days, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) France keeps supplying Ukraine with artillery weapons these days, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday.

"On Thursday, the Government discussed the situation in Ukraine. These days, we continue to supply the Ukrainian armed forces with defensive weapons, artillery in particular," Attal told a briefing.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France had begun deliveries of Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that it is targeting military infrastructure only.

