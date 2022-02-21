France Convenes Security Meeting on Situation in Ukraine - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) France is convening an emergency meeting on security in connection with the situation in Ukraine, AFP reported citing the Elysee Palace.

An emergency security meeting will be held on Monday evening.

Prior to the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the agency said.