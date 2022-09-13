France Convenes UN SC To Discuss Tensions On Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 03:00 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) France has decided to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, national media reported on Tuesday, citing the Elysee Palace.
France, which currently holds the chairmanship in the UN body, will bring this situation to the discussion, the AFP reported.