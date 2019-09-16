UrduPoint.com
France Cooperates With UK, Germany To Create Conditions For JCPOA De-Escalation - CEA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:42 PM

France Cooperates With UK, Germany to Create Conditions for JCPOA De-Escalation - CEA

France is working in cooperation with the United Kingdom and Germany to create conditions for reducing tensions around the Iran nuclear deal, Francois Jacq, the general administrator of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) France is working in cooperation with the United Kingdom and Germany to create conditions for reducing tensions around the Iran nuclear deal, Francois Jacq, the general administrator of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), said on Monday.

"France in close cooperation with the United Kingdom and Germany is working to create necessary conditions for reduction of tensions. All of the participants of the Vienna agreement agree that Iran must not be allowed to acquire the nuclear skills under any circumstances," Jacq, who leads the French delegation to the International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference in Vienna, told a plenary session.

He stressed the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a fundamental non-proliferation tool and reaffirmed France's determination to preserve the deal.

"Iran must once again vigorously respect all of its nuclear obligations transparently, without exception.

And we expect exemplary cooperation of Iran," Jacq said.

In May 2018, the United States announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA and the reimposition of sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran made known that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless the European signatories ensured Iran's interests under the agreement.

For the past several months, Paris has been striving to save the agreement by holding meetings and consultations with Iran's leadership. In one of the most recent attempts to keep the deal in place, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a $15 billion credit to Iran in exchange for Tehran returning to fulfill its JCPOA obligations. The plan was discussed with US President Donald Trump, who, according to media reports, positively viewed the idea.

Nevertheless, earlier in September, Iran began the third stage of rolling back its obligations.

