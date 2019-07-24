UrduPoint.com
France Cooperating With Russia On Gulf Security - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:04 PM

France is working together with Russia and other partners on easing tensions in the Persian Gulf, its Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We are determined to de-escalate tensions in the region and we have been exchanging opinions with all our international partners, including Russia," the ministry said.

It responded to a question from Sputnik about France's take on Russia's road map for de-escalation in the middle East, which includes removal of foreign military bases from the region.

Russia's proposal was shared with Moscow offices of Arab nations, Iran, Turkey, the core UN members, the European Union, the Arab League and the BRICS developing economies.

