France coronavirus death toll rises to six, 92 new cases: official

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The French health ministry reported Thursday two more deaths from coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to six, and 92 new cases since Wednesday.

It was the biggest one-day jump in the number of French cases since the outbreak began, raising the total to 377.