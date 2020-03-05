UrduPoint.com
France Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To Six, 92 New Cases: Official

The French health ministry reported Thursday two more deaths from coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to six, and 92 new cases since Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The French health ministry reported Thursday two more deaths from coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to six, and 92 new cases since Wednesday.

It was the biggest one-day jump in the number of French cases since the outbreak began, raising the total to 377.

