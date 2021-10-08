France could reduce, but not cut, Jersey electricity supplies: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

France could reduce, but not entirely cut electricity supplies to the British crown dependency of Jersey this winter as part of "targeted" retaliation measures in a dispute over fishing, its Europe Minister said on Friday

Paris, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :France could reduce, but not entirely cut electricity supplies to the British crown dependency of Jersey this winter as part of "targeted" retaliation measures in a dispute over fishing, its Europe Minister said on Friday.

"Reducing supplies (of electricity to Jersey) is possible, but cutting the power to every Jersey resident this winter is something that will not happen and something that I do not want," Europe Minister Clement Beaune told BFM-TV in an interview.