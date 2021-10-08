UrduPoint.com

France Could Reduce, But Not Cut, Jersey Electricity Supplies: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:02 PM

France could reduce, but not cut, Jersey electricity supplies: minister

France could reduce, but not entirely cut electricity supplies to the British crown dependency of Jersey this winter as part of "targeted" retaliation measures in a dispute over fishing, its Europe Minister said on Friday

Paris, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :France could reduce, but not entirely cut electricity supplies to the British crown dependency of Jersey this winter as part of "targeted" retaliation measures in a dispute over fishing, its Europe Minister said on Friday.

"Reducing supplies (of electricity to Jersey) is possible, but cutting the power to every Jersey resident this winter is something that will not happen and something that I do not want," Europe Minister Clement Beaune told BFM-TV in an interview.

Related Topics

Electricity Europe France

Recent Stories

Monochrome displays on a smart band are a thing of ..

Monochrome displays on a smart band are a thing of the past. Here's how the HUAW ..

4 minutes ago
 Lawyers defenders of democracy, rule of law: Fawad ..

Lawyers defenders of democracy, rule of law: Fawad

46 seconds ago
 Massive HR violations in IIOJK threat to regional ..

Massive HR violations in IIOJK threat to regional peace: Dr Moeed Yusuf

49 seconds ago
 Japan Arranging Phone Call Between Kishida, Xi - R ..

Japan Arranging Phone Call Between Kishida, Xi - Reports

53 seconds ago
 COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa directs troops to assist ci ..

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa directs troops to assist civil admin in rescue, relief ef ..

27 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.