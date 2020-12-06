UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Could Veto UK-EU Deal If Fishermen's Rights Not Protected - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

France Could Veto UK-EU Deal if Fishermen's Rights Not Protected - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune says there is a possibility that France could veto a UK-EU agreement if it is not in line with its interests, particularly in what concerns fisheries.

"In the event of a no deal, our European fishermen will no longer have access to British waters. But in the event of an agreement, we have always said that it would no longer be the status quo. 100% access to fishing quotas in the United Kingdom's maritime zone, we know that's over. But we need broad and sustainable access. The British cannot on the one hand want access to our entire single European market and, on the other hand, exclude fishing from it," Beaune told Le Journal du Dimanche.

He added that if the UK reaches an agreement with Brussels, France will evaluate it and could consider a veto if the deal runs counter to its interests.

On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed during a phone conversation to continue post-Brexit talks and hold another call on Monday evening. The UK prime minister's office released a statement saying that "significant differences" remained on critical issues, including governance, "level playing field," and fisheries.

The EU and the UK agreed to hold more negotiations in Brussels on Sunday.

Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet after Saturday talks with Johnson that no agreement with the UK was feasible unless the key issues were resolved.

The UK formally left the EU on January 31. Now the two sides have until December 31, when the transition period ends, to negotiate the terms of their post-Brexit relations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Brussels United Kingdom January December Sunday Market Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

10 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

10 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

9 hours ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

10 hours ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.