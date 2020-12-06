MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune says there is a possibility that France could veto a UK-EU agreement if it is not in line with its interests, particularly in what concerns fisheries.

"In the event of a no deal, our European fishermen will no longer have access to British waters. But in the event of an agreement, we have always said that it would no longer be the status quo. 100% access to fishing quotas in the United Kingdom's maritime zone, we know that's over. But we need broad and sustainable access. The British cannot on the one hand want access to our entire single European market and, on the other hand, exclude fishing from it," Beaune told Le Journal du Dimanche.

He added that if the UK reaches an agreement with Brussels, France will evaluate it and could consider a veto if the deal runs counter to its interests.

On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed during a phone conversation to continue post-Brexit talks and hold another call on Monday evening. The UK prime minister's office released a statement saying that "significant differences" remained on critical issues, including governance, "level playing field," and fisheries.

The EU and the UK agreed to hold more negotiations in Brussels on Sunday.

Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet after Saturday talks with Johnson that no agreement with the UK was feasible unless the key issues were resolved.

The UK formally left the EU on January 31. Now the two sides have until December 31, when the transition period ends, to negotiate the terms of their post-Brexit relations.