France, Czechia Agree On Purchase Of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministry

Thu 30th September 2021

Prague and Paris signed on Thursday a $390-million deal on imports of 52 French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzers to the Czech Republic, the country's defense ministry said

The contract was inked as French Defense Minister Florence Parly is on an official visit to Prague.

The pieces of artillery by the French company Nexter will replace 48 self-propelled Dana howitzers in the Czech army's fleet.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar and a representative of France's Nexter.

