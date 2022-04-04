UrduPoint.com

France Decides To Expel Several Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 11:24 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) France decided to expel a number of Russian diplomats whose actions, in the opinion of Paris, are contrary to the country's security interests, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

"Tonight, France decided to expel a number of Russian employees with diplomatic status, whose actions are contrary to our security interests," the statement says.

This step is part of a pan-European approach, it said.

At the same time, the French Foreign Ministry did not specify how many Russian diplomats would be expelled.

France will expel 35 Russian diplomats, AFP reported, citing sources close to the country's foreign ministry.

