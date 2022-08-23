France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) A drought emergency was declared on Monday in 78 of 96 mainland departments in France as scorching temperatures continue to grip much of Europe.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition restricted water use in 93 departments last week to safeguard water supply after the Loire and Rhone rivers dried up in parts amid the historic heatwave.

A map published by the ministry shows that most of mainland France is at the "crisis" level of drought limits, which restrict the use of water to drinking, sanitary and medical purposes.

Further 12 departments have been placed on the heightened state of alert, including the Mediterranean island of Corsica. Paris remains at the lowest level of the four-tier alert system.