France Decries Attack On Cuban Embassy, Launches Investigation

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:48 PM

France Decries Attack on Cuban Embassy, Launches Investigation

France denounces the recent attack on the Cuban embassy in Paris and has launched a probe to punish those responsible, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) France denounces the recent attack on the Cuban embassy in Paris and has launched a probe to punish those responsible, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"France condemns the attack against the Cuban Embassy in Paris which took place during the night of July 26. A criminal investigation has been opened to determine those responsible for that action, which caused some property damage but no casualties," a spokesperson told a briefing.

Security measures around the embassy were strengthened in the wake of the incident, the official noted.

The Cuban Embassy in France reported earlier in the day that it was subjected to a "terrorist" attack by two persons who threw three Molotov cocktails, causing a fire on the facade and at the entrance to the diplomatic mission. None of the diplomatic staff were injured in the attack.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla accused the United States of encouraging violence against the island.

