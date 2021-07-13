France defends tougher vaccine rules as bookings soar

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The French government defended Tuesday a decision to impose Covid tests for unvaccinated people who want to eat in restaurants or take long-distance trips, as the country looks to avoid a surge in new cases.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the tougher measures Monday, including mandatory vaccinations for healthcare and retirement home workers, prompting a surge in bookings for the jab.

But critics accused the president of discriminating against sceptics or those who will not be fully vaccinated before the "health pass" rules come into effect.

Others say the government is effectively imposing general vaccination by stealth -- the French word for dictatorship, #Dictature, was trending on Twitter.

"There isn't any vaccine obligation, this is maximum inducement," government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

"I have a hard time understanding, in a country where 11 vaccines are already mandatory... that this could be seen as a dictatorship," he said, adding that after a year of studying the vaccines "the time of doubting is long past." The rules will be relaxed for teenagers over 12 who have only been able to get the jabs since mid-June -- "Making summer hell is out of the question," Attal said.

- Dire projections - The more contagious Delta variant is now causing the majority of the 4,000 to 5,000 new cases per day, a figure that could jump to 35,000 by August without new containment measures, the Pasteur Institute warned Monday.

Macron's speech sparked a record surge in vaccine bookings, with nearly 1.3 million people getting appointments as of midday, most of them under 35, according to the head of the Doctolib reservation site.

The president announced that from August anyone wanting to go out to eat, take a long-distance train or visit a shopping centre would need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The pass will also be needed to attend a festival, a theatre show or a cinema screening, and free Covid tests will end in September, Macron added in the speech watched by 22 million people.

He also announced mandatory vaccinations for healthcare staff, retirement home workers and others working with vulnerable people from September, in line with similar moves in Greece, Italy and Britain.

- Objections - Cinema and restaurant owners said they worried the rules will force many patrons to stay away just as they are emerging from months of pandemic closures.

"We're not the police. Lots of my clients are not vaccinated. If they have to have a test and wait 48 hours to eat, they're not going to come," one Paris restaurant owner told AFP.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen criticised the government for making vaccinations mandatory for healthcare staff, who will not be paid after September 15 if they are not jabbed.

"We applauded them at 8pm, considered them our daily heroes, always there despite their low salaries and difficult working conditions," she wrote on Twitter. "Now they're being made to feel guilty and threatened with not being paid, with indecent brutality." Jocelyn Bouyssy, the head of the CGR Cinemas group, told Franceinfo radio that he was "very angry" about the health pass, which would be difficult to implement and dissuade people from going out to watch a film.

"We're like lambs being led to the slaughter," he said.

But Health Minister Olivier Veran insisted that the health pass was "not a punishment, it's not blackmail." He said the choice was between accepting the new measures, which primarily affect the unvaccinated, or heading for a fourth lockdown, which would hit the whole country.

"We want to avoid a lockdown at all costs," he told BFM television.

Around 35.5 million people -- just over half of France's population -- have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

At the start of the pandemic, France had some of the highest levels of vaccine scepticism in the developed world.