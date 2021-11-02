UrduPoint.com

France Defers Reprisals In Post-Brexit Fish Fight

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:45 PM

Paris, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday refrained from implementing a threat to disrupt trade with Britain in a standoff over post-Brexit fishing rights as talks to defuse the latest row continued in Brussels.

France had threatened to ban British boats from unloading their catches at French ports and to subject all British imports to inspections, effectively holding them up, from midnight on Monday.

But on Monday evening Macron said France would allow more time for negotiations over the exclusion of dozens of French fishing boats from the the territorial waters of the UK and Channel Islands.

"It's not while we're negotiating that we're going to impose sanctions," the French leader said on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, in remarks welcomed by the British government.

The talks between France, Britain and the EU are set to continue through the week, with Brexit minister David Frost due to meet France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune in Paris on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission said Monday's talks in Brussels had allowed to chart "the way forward on several aspects" and that the discussions would resume on Tuesday and continue "later in the week".

