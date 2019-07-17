France defiant as digital dispute set to tax G7 ministers

(@imziishan)

France was defiant as a row over taxing tech giants threatened to overshadow a meeting of G7 finance ministers that gets under way near Paris on Wednesday

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was set to meet directly with his US counterpart, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as the two countries are hurtling towards a confrontation over plans by Paris to ensure it gets a slice of what tech companies earn selling digital services to French customers.

Le Maire set a defiant tone ahead of the meeting, saying France would not back down its plans to impose a three percent tax on revenue that tech firms earn from French sales, despite the threat of US retaliation.

"The possibility of US sanctions against France exists," Le Maire said on France Inter radio several hours before his meeting with Mnuchin. "There is a legal instrument for that and clearly there is the political will."France became the first major economy to impose such a tax last week when legislators gave their final approval, while Britain unveiled legislation last week and Spain said Wednesday it would move forward once a new government is in place.

While the measure does not specifically target US internet giants, the French commonly call it the GAFA tax, an acronym for Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple.