France Delays By Two Years 3% Of GDP Deficit Goal: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Newly-installed French Prime Minister Michel Barnier told lawmakers Tuesday he'll push for a combination of higher taxes and spending cuts to trim France's ballooning budget deficit, but will still miss targets set by the previous government.
"Our aim is to reduce the deficit to five percent (of GDP) in 2025, on the right path to reach the three-percent ceiling in 2029," meeting the European Union target two years later than previously planned, Barnier said as he laid out his government's policy programme.
He called France's debts of over 3.2 trillion Euros ($3.5 trillion) -- more than 110 percent of GDP -- "the true sword of Damocles hanging over the head of France and of every French person".
"Paying off debt is the second-largest line item in government spending behind education," Barnier said.
"Is it acceptable for us to spend more on interest payments than on our defence or research? My answer is no," he added.
Barnier said that the government would find "two-thirds" of its planned 2025 deficit reduction by cutting spending, facing repeated heckles from the left of the chamber but garnering applause from his minority conservative camp.
Public spending amounts to 57 percent of GDP, he pointed out, compared to 49 percent on average across Europe.
But the government would "pay special attention to the most vulnerable people, for whom health and education services are vital", Barnier said.
On the revenue front, France already has "among the highest taxes in the world," he noted.
But there would be "a time-limited effort that must be shared, with an insistence on tax justice" or equitably sharing the burden, Barnier added.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From World
-
Austria conservatives back leader despite far-right win1 hour ago
-
China Focus: China strives to improve livelihoods across the board1 hour ago
-
Chinese carmaker BYD to begin production in Türkiye in 2026, says minister2 hours ago
-
Turkish foreign minister meets Finnish counterpart, co-leader of Germany's ruling party in Ankara2 hours ago
-
Russia says Israel must withdraw troops from Lebanon2 hours ago
-
VW ex-boss's dieselgate trial suspended due to ill health2 hours ago
-
Bosphorus Film Festival announces documentary jury2 hours ago
-
Israel says launches Lebanon ground offensive, escalating conflict2 hours ago
-
New NATO chief Rutte dismisses Trump fears, vows Ukraine support2 hours ago
-
Syria war monitor says 3 civilians among 6 dead in Israel strikes on Damascus3 hours ago
-
More than 20 feared dead in Thai school bus inferno3 hours ago
-
Rwandan ex-doctor on trial in France accused of genocide3 hours ago