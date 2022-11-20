France Delivers 2 Missile Systems Crotale to Ukraine - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) France has supplied Ukraine with two short-range surface-to-air missile systems Crotale and is considering a delivery of radars, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Sunday.

"(We have supplied Ukraine with) two Crotale systems. We are also considering Ukraine's request related to the delivery of radars ...

We have also supplied multiple launch rocket systems for carrying out ground attacks," Lecornu told French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche.

France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves. In September, French media reported that France would also supply Ukraine with self-propelled 155-mm guns TRF1, which are no longer used by the French military. In addition, President Emmanuel Macron announced in October that France is working with Denmark on supplying Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers.