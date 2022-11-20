UrduPoint.com

France Delivers 2 Missile Systems Crotale To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

France Delivers 2 Missile Systems Crotale to Ukraine - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) France has supplied Ukraine with two short-range surface-to-air missile systems Crotale and is considering a delivery of radars, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Sunday.

"(We have supplied Ukraine with) two Crotale systems. We are also considering Ukraine's request related to the delivery of radars ...

We have also supplied multiple launch rocket systems for carrying out ground attacks," Lecornu told French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche.

France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves. In September, French media reported that France would also supply Ukraine with self-propelled 155-mm guns TRF1, which are no longer used by the French military. In addition, President Emmanuel Macron announced in October that France is working with Denmark on supplying Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine France Denmark September October Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

23 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.