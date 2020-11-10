France Demands Turkey Stop Any Provocations Regarding Nagorno-Karabakh - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) France is analyzing the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement and urging Turkey to stop all provocations in the area, the Elysee said, as quoted by Reuters news agency.
"France urges Turkey to stop provocations regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, show restraint and do nothing that could undermine a possibility of long-term agreement between the sides and within Minsk Group," the statement of the French presidency read.