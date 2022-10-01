UrduPoint.com

France Denies Involvement In Events In Burkina Faso - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 11:36 PM

France Denies Involvement in Events in Burkina Faso - Foreign Ministry

The French foreign ministry has denied the country's involvement in the events taking place after a military takeover in Burkina Faso amid allegations that the deposed leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba sought refuge in a French military base

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The French foreign ministry has denied the country's involvement in the events taking place after a military takeover in Burkina Faso amid allegations that the deposed leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba sought refuge in a French military base.

"France officially denies any involvement in the events that have been taking place since yesterday in Burkina Faso. The base where French forces are located has never hosted Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, nor has our embassy," the statement said.

On Friday night, media in Burkina Faso reported that Damiba, the leader of an interim government who himself came to power through a coup in January, was ousted by a group of military led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore in what is already the second military takeover in the country in eight months.

Traore's group suspended the constitution and closed the borders. It also said that Damiba is hiding at a French military base and is plotting a "counteroffensive." The French embassy denied its involvement earlier in the day.

