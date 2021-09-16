France deplores 'stab in the back' by Australia over subs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :France expressed fury Thursday over Australia's surprise decision to scrap a huge submarines deal in favour of nuclear-powered subs from the US, slamming the move as a breach of trust.

"It's really a stab in the back. We had established a relationship of trust with Australia, this trust has been betrayed," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.

"I'm very angry today, and bitter... this is not something allies do to each other," he said.

"This unilateral, sudden and unforeseeable decision very much recalls what Mr Trump would do," Le Drian added, referring to the previous US president Donald Trump who exasperated Europe with unpredictable decision-making.

France's Naval Group, partly owned by the state, had been chosen to build 12 conventionally powered submarines to Australia, based on France's Barracuda nuclear-powered subs in development.

The contract was worth around Aus$50 billion (31 billion Euros, $36.5 billion) when announced in 2016.

But US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Australia and Britain announced Wednesday a new defence pact that would see Canberra get a nuclear-powered submarine fleet, a privilege reserved for few American allies.