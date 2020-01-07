UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Deploys Police To Prevent Fuel Depot Blockades

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

France deploys police to prevent fuel depot blockades

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday he had ordered police deployed at refineries and fuel depots to prevent planned union blockades amid the country's longest transport strike in decades

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday he had ordered police deployed at refineries and fuel depots to prevent planned union blockades amid the country's longest transport strike in decades.

"We are ensuring that there are no supply problems," he told RTL radio. "I don't fear any supply problems at all." The hardline CGT union has called for four-day blockade of refineries and fuel depots starting Tuesday, raising the spectre of petrol shortages.

Philippe said that although unions have the right to strike, "the right to blockade is completely illegal, so it is not legal to blockade depots".

Of the 200-odd oil depots in France, "one or two were blockaded", he said.

The prime minister said he had called on regional authorities to mobilise police to ensure the facilities remain open.

The threatened siege is part of transport strike that began on December 5 over planned government pension overhaul.

Union leaders have said the reforms could force millions to retire later than they had planned.

French officials were to restart talks with unions on Tuesday over the reforms.

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Police Threatened France Oil December All Government Million

Recent Stories

Market rates of bullion in Multan

32 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

34 seconds ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sibtain Khan t ..

2 minutes ago

Tesla launches model Y program in Shanghai

2 minutes ago

BOC Aviation orders 20 A320neos from Airbus

2 minutes ago

England opener Burns out of Sri Lanka tour

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.