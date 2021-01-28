France Deports Swindler Accused of Embezzling $340Mln From Russian Budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) France has deported to Russia an international fugitive indicted for the embezzlement of over 26 million rubles ($340,000) from maternity welfare payments to entitled families.

"At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the competent authorities of the French Republic extradited Magomed Sulimanov to Russia for a criminal prosecution," the prosecutor's statement read.

Sulimanov has been charged under criminal code dealing with "misappropriation in especially large-scale," after he allegedly stole up to 26 million rubles from state support fund to families with children under the maternity capital program. According to the investigators, the crime was committed from January to July 2012 in Mozdok in the North Ossetia-Alania Republic in southern Russia.

Besides, Sulimanov is accused of "attempted fraud in receiving large-scale payments," as he tried to receive 1.4 million rubles of payments meant for four holders of maternity capital certificates from January to April 2012, the statement read.

Sulimanov was put on the Federal wanted list once he escaped from the law enforcement agencies and then declared an international fugitive. He was detained in France in July 2019, but appealed against the decision on his extradition to Russia, forcing its postponement.

He is due to arrive in Moscow escorted by police officers, the statement concluded.