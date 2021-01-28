UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Deports Swindler Accused Of Embezzling $340Mln From Russian Budget

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

France Deports Swindler Accused of Embezzling $340Mln From Russian Budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) France has deported to Russia an international fugitive indicted for the embezzlement of over 26 million rubles ($340,000) from maternity welfare payments to entitled families.

"At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the competent authorities of the French Republic extradited Magomed Sulimanov to Russia for a criminal prosecution," the prosecutor's statement read.

Sulimanov has been charged under criminal code dealing with "misappropriation in especially large-scale," after he allegedly stole up to 26 million rubles from state support fund to families with children under the maternity capital program. According to the investigators, the crime was committed from January to July 2012 in Mozdok in the North Ossetia-Alania Republic in southern Russia.

Besides, Sulimanov is accused of "attempted fraud in receiving large-scale payments," as he tried to receive 1.4 million rubles of payments meant for four holders of maternity capital certificates from January to April 2012, the statement read.

Sulimanov was put on the Federal wanted list once he escaped from the law enforcement agencies and then declared an international fugitive. He was detained in France in July 2019, but appealed against the decision on his extradition to Russia, forcing its postponement.

He is due to arrive in Moscow escorted by police officers, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia France Mozdok January April July Criminals 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

20 minutes ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

39 minutes ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

1 hour ago

Top seeded advance as National Table Tennis Champi ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.