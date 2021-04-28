UrduPoint.com
France Deprives 20,000 Foreigners Of Residence Permits For Committing Crimes - Minister

Wed 28th April 2021

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) France has withdrawn residence permits from 20,000 foreigners due to their criminal offenses since late September of last year, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on the France Inter broadcaster on Wednesday.

"Since September 29, 20,000 foreigners who have committed crimes have been deprived of a residence permit. We judge foreigners in France for what they do, not for what they are," Darmanin said.

He also confirmed the earlier assumption of French President Emmanuel Macron on the possible link between terrorism and migration, but would not generalize, noting that three-quarters of terrorist attacks in France over the past five years were committed by French citizens. On the other hand, he went on, it would be "naive" to ignore foreigners who plan Islamist attacks on French soil.

On Wednesday, Darmanin is set to present to the Cabinet jointly with Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti the first part of amendments to the 2017 law to upgrade the means of fighting terrorism. While today's presentation will focus on the terrorism issue, the second part, scheduled to be unveiled on May 12, will revolve around strategic intelligence.

In this regard, Darmanin said that 2 out of 35 terror acts in the country since 2017 were foiled through digital contact tracking. However, the latest nine attacks were committed by individuals unknown to national security agencies, the minister stressed while commenting on the necessity of fresh intelligence methods to identify possible radicals.

Extremists use new means to connect, such as messengers and social media rather than telephone, and thus often remain invisible to the authorities. Once the bill is approved, the government will use surveillance techniques for the internet, Darmanin explained.

The minister also ruled out linking the presentation of the legislation to the cabinet to a recent terrorist attack in the Rambouillet commune located not far from Paris, as a result of which a policewoman aged 49 was killed last Friday. The 36-year-old knife-armed attacker of Tunisian origin reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the ambush, and was then neutralized by police. He arrived in France in 2009 and lived there illegally until recently when he received a residency permit.

More Stories From World

