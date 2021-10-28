UrduPoint.com

France Detains British Vessel Caught Fishing Without License - Sea Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

France Detains British Vessel Caught Fishing Without License - Sea Ministry

The French maritime patrol has escorted a British vessel caught fishing off the northern coast of France without a license to the port of Le Havre, while another British ship was fined for disobeying the maritime patrol, the French Sea Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The French maritime patrol has escorted a British vessel caught fishing off the northern coast of France without a license to the port of Le Havre, while another British ship was fined for disobeying the maritime patrol, the French Sea Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a French maritime patrol boat was inspecting the area near the port city of Le Havre and caught two British ships fishing in the French waters. The first vessel initially prevented troops from boarding, but after a warning, its crew obeyed orders. The vessel was fined for "obstruction of control," no other violation was reported during the checks, according to the ministry.

"The second English vessel checked while fishing in French waters was not on the licensing lists given to the United Kingdom by the European Commission and France. The director of the department of territorial affairs and maritime affairs immediately issued an order diverting it to the port of Le Havre. The maritime gendarmerie patrol ship thus ordered the fishing vessel caught in violation to follow it to the port of Le Havre," the ministry said in a statement.

Under the judicial procedure, the violation can result in "the confiscation of the fishery," as well as to "detention of a sea vessel" and payment of bail.

The crew captain is at risk of criminal liability, the ministry explained.

The French government said on Wednesday that it will impose first sanctions against the United Kingdom over the fishery dispute as early as November 2, a move condemned by London.

In line with the Brexit trade deal, EU fishermen are eligible to fish in the UK waters. However, Paris has been outraged by London's refusal to issue sufficient fishing licenses for French boats to access British waters.

In early October, French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on the European Commission to strictly monitor the UK's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights. He did not rule out that bilateral cooperation with London might be reviewed if it fails to adhere to the post-Brexit arrangements.

In late September, the British Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the EU received licenses to fish in the UK waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles. The ministry issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France London Le Havre Paris United Kingdom Brexit September October November Criminals From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes partici ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes participation at Frankfurt Book Fair ..

3 minutes ago
 UNICEF Received $9.3Mln in Emergency Funds for Hai ..

UNICEF Received $9.3Mln in Emergency Funds for Haiti Out of $73Mln Sought - Offi ..

3 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close lower 28th Oct

Iron ore futures close lower 28th Oct

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Put Belarusian Man on Int'l Wanted List ..

Russia to Put Belarusian Man on Int'l Wanted List for Sharing Jail Torture Video ..

3 minutes ago
 Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Brea ..

Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery in UK

9 minutes ago
 China has entirely fulfilled its WTO commitments: ..

China has entirely fulfilled its WTO commitments: ministry

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.