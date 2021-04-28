France Detains Ex-members Of Red Brigades Sought By Italy: Presidency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:42 PM
France on Wednesday detained seven former members of left-wing terror group the Red Brigades at the request of Italy, and is seeking three more, the French presidency said
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :France on Wednesday detained seven former members of left-wing terror group the Red Brigades at the request of Italy, and is seeking three more, the French presidency said.
It said the decision to move against the 10, among 200 people that Italy has been seeking from France for years, was taken by President Emmanuel Macron.