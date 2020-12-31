UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Detects Case Of South African Coronavirus Variant

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:38 PM

France detects case of South African coronavirus variant

France has detected its first case of the South African variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :France has detected its first case of the South African variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The 501.V2 Variant was detected by South African authorities in mid December.

Cases have since been found in Japan and Britain among others.

The variant, believed to be more easily transmitted like another version found in Britain, was discovered in France in a man who had returned from South Africa to his home in the Haut-Rhin region which borders Switzerland.

South Africa is the country hit hardest by coronavirus on the African continent, with over one million infections so far and 26,000 people dead.

Related Topics

Africa Dead France Man Japan South Africa Switzerland December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MOHAP provides COVID-19 vaccine to citizens, resid ..

11 minutes ago

Ex-Man Utd boss Docherty dies after long illness a ..

3 minutes ago

IS Terrorist Group Claims Responsibility for Bus A ..

3 minutes ago

'Revenue centers being setup in rural areas'

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

7 minutes ago

Arsenal's Kolasinac joins Schalke on loan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.