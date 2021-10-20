France Disappointed in AUKUS Agreement but NATO Allies Will Find Way Forward - Stoltenberg

France is disappointed in the AUKUS agreement but NATO allies will find a way forward, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) France is disappointed in the AUKUS agreement but NATO allies will find a way forward, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I understand that France is disappointed at the AUKUS deal is not directed against NATO or Europe, allies involved will find a way forward," Stoltenberg told a press conference.