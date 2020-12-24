UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Dispatches Firefighters With COVID-19 Test Kits To UK Border Amid Backlog - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

France Dispatches Firefighters With COVID-19 Test Kits to UK Border Amid Backlog - Embassy

France has deployed 26 firefighters with thousands of COVID-19 test kits to the port of Dover, a major transit hub between France and the UK, to help accelerate the passage for trucks blocked in the area due to fresh restrictions caused by the new coronavirus strain, the French Embassy in the United Kingdom said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) France has deployed 26 firefighters with thousands of COVID-19 test kits to the port of Dover, a major transit hub between France and the UK, to help accelerate the passage for trucks blocked in the area due to fresh restrictions caused by the new coronavirus strain, the French Embassy in the United Kingdom said on Thursday.

After London announced it had discovered a highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, France imposed a ban on arrivals from the UK, leaving thousands of lorry drivers stranded in Kent, southeast England, unable to cross the English channel. However, on Tuesday, Paris agreed to lift the ban on the entrance to the country for those who test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours.

"26 French firemen have arrived early in #Dover this morning, bringing with them 10 000 #Covid19 test kits. They are already working closely with the British on the ground, testing drivers on their way to France," the embassy tweeted.

Under the Paris-London deal, anyone aiming to enter France, but tested positive for COVID-19 will have to take another PCR test and, if still positive, stay in coronavirus-secured hotel accommodation and self-isolate.

Last week, the UK health officials detected a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. In this regard, over 40 countries across the world closed their borders and halted travel to the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

World France Hotel London Paris Dover United Kingdom Hub From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Motorway Police urges citizens to avoid unnecessar ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Ov ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Prosecutors Will Not Indict Abe Over Expe ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Liquidate Far Eastern Kozelsky Toxic Che ..

4 minutes ago

High-level ministerial delegation visits Sharjah R ..

36 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari takes notice of brutal torture of t ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.