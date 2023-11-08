France divisions exposed by march against anti-Semitism

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A call for a weekend march in Paris against anti-Semitism sparked bitter squabbling between political parties Wednesday despite a surge in anti-Semitic incidents in the country.

The hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party said it would boycott the "great civic march" called by the speakers of the country's two houses of parliament for the French capital Sunday.

At the same time, the participation of the far-right National Rally (RN) is creating a headache for the left and centre-left, who argue that the renamed National Front (FN) founded by convicted Holocaust denier Jean-Marie Le Pen has no place in such a gathering.

Olivier Veran, the spokesman of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government, said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne would take part but insisted the RN "did not have a place" in the march.