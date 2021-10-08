PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) France might reduce power supplies to the British island of Jersey if London continues to ignore agreements on fishing rights, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Friday.

Paris has been outraged by London's refusal to issue sufficient fishing licenses for French boats to access British waters.

"The UK needs us to sell its products, including fish. They need us in terms of electricity, financial services, research centers ... We can adjust, reduce cooperation if the UK continues failing to comply with the agreement (on fisheries)," Beaune told the BFMTV broadcaster.

One of the potential retaliatory measures can be the adjustment of power supply deliveries to Jersey island, the diplomat explained. However, France will not switch off electricity throughout the whole island this winter, he added.

Earlier this week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on the European Commission to strictly monitor the UK's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights. He did not rule out that bilateral cooperation with London might be reviewed if it fails to adhere to the post-Brexit arrangements.