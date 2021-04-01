France Donates $235,000 Toward Construction of New OPCW Lab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) France has contributed 200,000 Euros ($235,000) to the UN chemical weapons watchdog OPCW's campaign to build a new lab, the agency's director general said Wednesday.

"With this generous contribution from France, the ChemTech Centre Trust Fund has met its fundraising target for the Centre's construction," Fernando Arias said at a ceremony in the Hague.

Almost $3 billion have been raised to date.

The UN agency now plans to sign a contract with a selected constriction company, Arias said, standing alongside France's OPCW envoy Luis Vassy.

The construction of the new lab in the Heron business Park near the Hague will begin in summer and the building is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

The OPCW Center for Chemistry and Technology will replace an aging and crammed facility in Rijswjik, which OPCW says is not fit for dealing with emerging challenges of chemical weapons use.