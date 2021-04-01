UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Donates $235,000 Toward Construction Of New OPCW Lab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:00 AM

France Donates $235,000 Toward Construction of New OPCW Lab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) France has contributed 200,000 Euros ($235,000) to the UN chemical weapons watchdog OPCW's campaign to build a new lab, the agency's director general said Wednesday.

"With this generous contribution from France, the ChemTech Centre Trust Fund has met its fundraising target for the Centre's construction," Fernando Arias said at a ceremony in the Hague.

Almost $3 billion have been raised to date.

The UN agency now plans to sign a contract with a selected constriction company, Arias said, standing alongside France's OPCW envoy Luis Vassy.

The construction of the new lab in the Heron business Park near the Hague will begin in summer and the building is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

The OPCW Center for Chemistry and Technology will replace an aging and crammed facility in Rijswjik, which OPCW says is not fit for dealing with emerging challenges of chemical weapons use.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Business France Company From Billion

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

47 minutes ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

1 hour ago

US Police Briefly Evacuate Offices on Capitol Hill ..

35 minutes ago

Two US Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump Over Janu ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.