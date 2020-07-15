France Drafting Anti-Separatism Legislation, to Unveil in Fall - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The French government plans to present a draft legislation outlawing separatism in the coming fall, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

"The draft law against separatism will be presented at a cabinet meeting in the beginning of academic year," Castex said in an address to the French parliament's lower house.

The prime minister, who only recently assumed office, said as well that fight against radical Islamism in all its forms was going to remain one of the government's Primary goals.

"We can no longer put up with the ultra-radical minority attacking law enforcement and systematically inflicting damage to demonstrations with their lawful demands," Castex said.

As conveyed by the prime minister, secularism is the core value of France as a republic and, therefore, no religion and no ism should be able to "appropriate the public space and attack laws of the republic.

Radical islam and its socio-cultural impact has been in the focus of public debate in France for some time now.

In February, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the beginning of a campaign against separatism associated with radical Islam. He referred, in particular, to the institutions of Muslim religion being abused by third countries to meddle in France's domestic affairs.

According to the French president, Algeria, Morocco and Turkey used to send 300 imams to France every year who then preached what Paris believes were ideas hostile to the French law and culture. While Macron said that the issue was settled with Algeria and Morocco, it grew into a tumultuous diplomatic row with Turkey, where the French leader was accused of Islamophobia and panic.