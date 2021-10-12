UrduPoint.com

France Earmarks $34Bln To Decarbonize Economy Under 2030 Strategy - President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

France Earmarks $34Bln to Decarbonize Economy Under 2030 Strategy - President

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) France will invest 30 billion Euros ($34 billion) in projects aimed at the development of advanced technology and de-industrialization under a new national investment plan, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Presenting the France 2030 plan at the Elysee Palace, Macron outlined the importance of more "public investments to create growth, jobs, and industrial independence."

  "The 2030 strategy is to invest 30 billion euros to cover this deficit, which is to some extent France's growth deficit," Macron said in the presentation.

As published by the Elysee Palace, the strategy addresses 10 priority goals heavily inclined toward the economic and energy sectors.

Such goals include the creation of small-scale nuclear reactors with better waste management; production of up to 2 million electric and hybrid cars, as well as the first low-carbon plane; making France the leader in green hydrogen; decarbonization of French industry; and production of "sustainable and traceable" food products.

Additionally, France is determined to boost the production of "cultural and creative content" and the exploration of space and seabed, as well as producing 20 biomedicines against cancer and chronic diseases.

Related Topics

Technology Nuclear France Independence Cancer Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

24 seconds ago
 Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments o ..

Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup

10 minutes ago
 When global warming stops, seas will still rise

When global warming stops, seas will still rise

10 minutes ago
 Moscow Region Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Ser ..

Moscow Region Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Service Sector Workers

10 minutes ago
 Govt focusing on girls' education: Aamir Dogar

Govt focusing on girls' education: Aamir Dogar

10 minutes ago
 PLA border troops maintain high alert, prepared fo ..

PLA border troops maintain high alert, prepared for upcoming confrontations: Glo ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.