France, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, UAE Urge Turkey to Stop Smuggling Syrian Militants to Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Turkey must stop smuggling foreign militants from Syria to Libya and must refrain from meddling in the conflict in the north African nation, the foreign ministers of Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece and the United Arab Emirates said in a joint statement on Monday.

Egypt, Cyprus and Greece along with France regularly maintain contacts on Libya in a "3 + 1" format. This time, they were joined by the UAE at their teleconference. Earlier in the day, the spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army, Ahmed Mismari, told Sputnik that up to 17,000 mercenaries had been smuggled to the country from Syria to fight for the GNA.

"The Ministers deeply regretted the escalation of hostilities in Libya and recalled the commitment to refrain from any military foreign intervention in Libya as agreed in the conclusions of the Berlin conference. In this regard, the Ministers strongly condemned Turkey's military interference in Libya, and urged Turkey to fully respect the UN arms embargo, and to stop the influx of foreign fighters from Syria to Libya.

These developments constitute a threat to the stability of Libya's neighbours in Africa as well as in Europe," the joint statement read, as quoted by the Greek ministry.

The diplomats reiterated that the agreements on a new maritime border and military cooperation between Ankara and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) contravene international law and the UN arms embargo on Libya.

They urged Libyan conflicting sides to observe a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, reaffirming their countries' commitment to facilitate a political solution to the conflict and continue peace efforts launched at the Berlin conference in January.

The ministers also denounced Ankara's "illegal" drilling activities in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone and territorial waters and its violations of the Greek national airspace.