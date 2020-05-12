UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, UAE Urge Turkey To Stop Smuggling Syrian Militants To Libya

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:22 AM

France, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, UAE Urge Turkey to Stop Smuggling Syrian Militants to Libya

Turkey must stop smuggling foreign militants from Syria to Libya and must refrain from meddling in the conflict in the north African nation, the foreign ministers of Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece and the United Arab Emirates said in a joint statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Turkey must stop smuggling foreign militants from Syria to Libya and must refrain from meddling in the conflict in the north African nation, the foreign ministers of Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece and the United Arab Emirates said in a joint statement on Monday.

Egypt, Cyprus and Greece along with France regularly maintain contacts on Libya in a "3 + 1" format. This time, they were joined by the UAE at their teleconference. Earlier in the day, the spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army, Ahmed Mismari, told Sputnik that up to 17,000 mercenaries had been smuggled to the country from Syria to fight for the GNA.

"The Ministers deeply regretted the escalation of hostilities in Libya and recalled the commitment to refrain from any military foreign intervention in Libya as agreed in the conclusions of the Berlin conference. In this regard, the Ministers strongly condemned Turkey's military interference in Libya, and urged Turkey to fully respect the UN arms embargo, and to stop the influx of foreign fighters from Syria to Libya.

These developments constitute a threat to the stability of Libya's neighbours in Africa as well as in Europe," the joint statement read, as quoted by the Greek ministry.

The diplomats reiterated that the agreements on a new maritime border and military cooperation between Ankara and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) contravene international law and the UN arms embargo on Libya.

They urged Libyan conflicting sides to observe a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, reaffirming their countries' commitment to facilitate a political solution to the conflict and continue peace efforts launched at the Berlin conference in January.

The ministers also denounced Ankara's "illegal" drilling activities in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone and territorial waters and its violations of the Greek national airspace.

Related Topics

Africa Militants Army United Nations Syria Europe Turkey Egypt France UAE Berlin Ankara Cyprus Libya United Arab Emirates Greece January Border Muslim From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Nationwide tally of Coronavirus reaches to 32, 081

1 minute ago

French economic activity down 27% in April: Bank o ..

2 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Yemen’s donors conference hosted by ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Stocks down on fears over second wave as lockdowns ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.