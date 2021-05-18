UrduPoint.com
France, Egypt, Jordan To Develop Ceasefire Initiative On Gaza Strip - Macron

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday his plans to work with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan to develop proposals on the Israeli-Palestinian truce, as hostilities in the Gaza Strip entered their second week.

The announcement came after Israel reportedly turned down Cairo's plan for the year-long humanitarian ceasefire with the Palestinians proposed by an Egyptian delegation during a visit to Tel Aviv.

"One of the elements that would restore confidence in the short term is a ceasefire ... We reiterate our call for an early ceasefire and dialogue between the parties. In the coming days, I will hold talks with President [of Egypt Abdel Fattah] Sisi and King of Jordan [Abdullah II], in order to jointly work out concrete proposals on this aspect," Macron said at a joint press conference with the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The hostilities in and around the Palestinian enclave flared up last week and were accompanied by thousands of airstrikes launched by both Israelis and Palestinians. So far, over 200 Palestinians, including 58 children, have been killed, and about a thousand were injured, while Israel reported 10 people killed and 50 others seriously injured.

