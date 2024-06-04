France, England Lead The Contenders As Germany Hosts Euro 2024
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024, beginning in Germany on June 14, is a mouth-watering prospect, as France and England lead the heavyweight contenders for a tournament which will be played out in some of the continent's finest stadiums across a football-mad nation.
The setting for the month-long competition is important, given the underwhelming nature of the last Euros three years ago, held all over the continent rather than in one country, and played before limited crowds during the Covid pandemic.
This time all fans will descend on 10 stadiums in Germany, many with memories of the unforgettable summer of 2006 when the country last staged a major tournament.
The hope is this competition will be just as memorable, and for the right reasons, despite security concerns in a tense global climate and complaints about Germany's creaking rail network.
That 2006 World Cup was won by Italy, who come into this European Championship as title holders, but it also saw Germany emerge again as a force to be reckoned with after years in the doldrums.
Back then there were question marks about the host nation's chances, yet they reached the semi-finals.
There are similar doubts this time surrounding Julian Nagelsmann's team, given Germany have exited the last two World Cups in the group stage and lost in the last 16 at the last Euros.
However, it would be foolish to talk down the three-time European champions too much given the players at their disposal.
"I have the feeling that we can win the tournament. And most of the time, my intuition is not too bad," said Nagelsmann, whose team play Scotland in the opening game in Munich.
There are good reasons why France and England are widely seen as the favourites to raise aloft the Henri Delaunay trophy at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on July 14.
