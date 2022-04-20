(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France has held a multilateral discussion including the EU, NATO and the US partners on the issue of providing Ukraine with security guarantees, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

"Yesterday, a meeting with the German, UK, Italian, Polish, Romanian, Canadian, US leaders, the European Commission president, the European Council president and the NATO secretary general took place ...

These discussions allowed us to start exchange of opinions on the security guarantees that should be provided to Ukraine after the conditions for negotiations are fulfilled," Attal told a briefing.

He added that the French side also raised the issue of further sanctions pressure on Russia and the supply of military and humanitarian aid to Kiev.

Earlier in April, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris is ready to become Ukraine's security guarantor after a state of ceasefire is in effect.