UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, European Commission To Strike Bailout Deal For Air France Soon - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

France, European Commission to Strike Bailout Deal for Air France Soon - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Paris and the European Commission are about to sign a deal on a rescue package for the Air France airline, hit hard by the coronavirus crisis since 2020, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie said on the Franceinfo broadcaster on Monday.

"The European Commission will have to adopt this decision definitively, it is a matter of days, and it will have to be submitted to the board of directors of Air France," Le Maire said.

The minister noted that the expected deal with the Commission is designed to "maintain fair competition between Air France and the other airlines." However, he did not specify the sum of the package and other details of the agreement.

According to media reports, the deal is to oblige the air carrier to give up several airport flight slots in Paris, particularly at the Orly airport, but fewer than the Commission initially aimed for.

In particular, according to the Le Monde newspaper, the company's board of directors will ratify the agreement in early April.

The Air France-KLM Group, a merger of French and Dutch airlines, has reported a 7.1 billion euro ($8.3 billion) loss last year as a result of the pandemic impact. The company received 7 billion Euros from the French government, which owns a 14 percent stake in it, and 3.4 billion euros from the Netherlands in state assistance to deal with the post-coronavirus shocks.

Related Topics

France Company Paris Netherlands Euro April 2020 Media From Government Agreement Billion Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets families of pioneering Quran r ..

12 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait o ..

12 minutes ago

RDA conducts raids against illegal housing schemes ..

17 minutes ago

France's Musee d'Orsay adds Giscard d'Estaing to n ..

17 minutes ago

CCRI warns farmers of black sheep selling spurious ..

17 minutes ago

Historic moment for ADNOC as world’s first Murba ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.