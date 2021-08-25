UrduPoint.com

France Evacuated Over 1,500 Afghans Since Taliban Takeover - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

France Evacuated Over 1,500 Afghans Since Taliban Takeover - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) More than 1,500 Afghan nationals have been flown out of their homeland and transported to France since the seizure of Kabul by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

France began evacuation operations on August 16 and has carried out nine such flights since then, with the latest two planes with over 450 people onboard arriving in Paris earlier in the day. Before reaching the French capital, the evacuees are flown from Kabul to a French military base in Abu Dhabi.

"Since the operations began, nearly 100 French people and more than 1,500 Afghans have reached French soil," a ministry's statement read.

Two additional French flights have been arranged to fly to Afghanistan for evacuation purposes, according to the ministry.

France plans to suspend evacuation operations on August 31 on par with the United States, if the latter maintains this deadline, the government said earlier in the day.

Many countries have deployed evacuation planes to Kabul Airport to fly out their citizens and limited numbers of Afghans trying to escape the Central Asian nation in fear of the Taliban, which said earlier in the day that they will not allow departures after August 31 but pledged safety to all those currently trying to leave the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia France Abu Dhabi Paris United States August All From Government Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

29 minutes ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

34 minutes ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

34 minutes ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

34 minutes ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.