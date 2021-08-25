France Evacuated Over 1,500 Afghans Since Taliban Takeover - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) More than 1,500 Afghan nationals have been flown out of their homeland and transported to France since the seizure of Kabul by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

France began evacuation operations on August 16 and has carried out nine such flights since then, with the latest two planes with over 450 people onboard arriving in Paris earlier in the day. Before reaching the French capital, the evacuees are flown from Kabul to a French military base in Abu Dhabi.

"Since the operations began, nearly 100 French people and more than 1,500 Afghans have reached French soil," a ministry's statement read.

Two additional French flights have been arranged to fly to Afghanistan for evacuation purposes, according to the ministry.

France plans to suspend evacuation operations on August 31 on par with the United States, if the latter maintains this deadline, the government said earlier in the day.

Many countries have deployed evacuation planes to Kabul Airport to fly out their citizens and limited numbers of Afghans trying to escape the Central Asian nation in fear of the Taliban, which said earlier in the day that they will not allow departures after August 31 but pledged safety to all those currently trying to leave the country.