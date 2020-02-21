France Evacuates 3rd Group of French, Foreign Nationals From Virus-Hit China - Reports

A plane with the third group of 64 French and foreign citizens has arrived from coronavirus-stricken China at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the French BFM TV broadcaster reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A plane with the third group of 64 French and foreign citizens has arrived from coronavirus-stricken China at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the French BFM tv broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the plane arrived from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese province of Hubei, with 28 French nationals and 36 citizens of other European countries.

The French evacuees will be quarantined and sent to a village in the Calvados department in northwestern France, the broadcaster added.

So far, France has confirmed 12 coronavirus cases. The first death in Europe was also confirmed in France on February 15.

The new strain of coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already resulted in over 2,200 fatalities and infected some 76,000 people.