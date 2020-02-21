UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Evacuates 3rd Group Of French, Foreign Nationals From Virus-Hit China - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:26 PM

France Evacuates 3rd Group of French, Foreign Nationals From Virus-Hit China - Reports

A plane with the third group of 64 French and foreign citizens has arrived from coronavirus-stricken China at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the French BFM TV broadcaster reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A plane with the third group of 64 French and foreign citizens has arrived from coronavirus-stricken China at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the French BFM tv broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the plane arrived from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese province of Hubei, with 28 French nationals and 36 citizens of other European countries.

The French evacuees will be quarantined and sent to a village in the Calvados department in northwestern France, the broadcaster added.

So far, France has confirmed 12 coronavirus cases. The first death in Europe was also confirmed in France on February 15.

The new strain of coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already resulted in over 2,200 fatalities and infected some 76,000 people.

Related Topics

Europe China France Wuhan Paris February December Media TV From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

36 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

49 minutes ago

15 vehicles impounded in Faisalabad

36 seconds ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

57 minutes ago

Roscosmos to Take Part in Farnborough Airshow in 2 ..

37 seconds ago

Commissioner Multan reviews SSC examinations arran ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.