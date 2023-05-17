France Evaluating Possibility of Supplying Ukraine With Scalp Long-Range Missiles- Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) France is evaluating a possibility of supplying Ukraine with Scalp long-range missiles, but the decision is yet to be made, Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the Elysee Palace.

Paris has begun considering deliveries of Scalp missiles to Ukraine after London promised to supply Kiev with Storm Shadow missiles, the UK equivalent of the French missiles.