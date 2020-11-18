UrduPoint.com
France Exceeds 2 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) France has topped two million confirmed cases of COVID-19, the country's top infectious diseases expert Jerome Salomon said Tuesday.

"In France, we have exceeded the mark of two million cases of COVID-19," Salomon, who heads France's General Directorate of Health (DGS), said.

He added that 437 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to over 46,000 people.

This makes France the fourth nation cross that milestone after the US, India and Brazil.

Over the course of October, France posted staggeringly high daily increases in daily infections in the tens of thousands, characteristic of much larger countries and populations. This saw France overtake western European neighbors to become the most infected nation in Europe.

