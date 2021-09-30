UrduPoint.com

France Expects China To Facilitate Iran's Return To Nuclear Talks - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

France Expects China to Facilitate Iran's Return to Nuclear Talks - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) France is counting on China to persuade Iran to return to negotiations in Vienna on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the country will return to the negotiating table at the earliest opportunity under calls from world powers to resurrect the nuclear deal, dashed by former US president  Donald Trump in 2018.

"We are counting on China to marshal its most convincing arguments in its own dialogue with Tehran," the  spokesperson said in a statement.

The diplomat mentioned a meeting between the French and Iranian foreign ministers in New York on September 24, where Jean-Yves Le Drian of France urged Iran to return to negotiations, describing them as " the only path consistent with our collective interest."

"France, its E3 partners, its other JCPoA partners, and the United States are all urging Iran to return to the Vienna talks without delay," the spokesperson said, adding that the purpose of the talks would be "to swiftly conclude negotiations on Iran's return to its commitments under the JCPoA and the return of the United States."

Earlier on Thursday, the coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission for resolution and EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrel, said that Brussels expects negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal to be resumed in the near future.

"This is a key moment for the nuclear deal and we continue working towards a quick resumption of the negotiations in Vienna," Borrel said at a press conference, following a meeting with Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in Doha.

The EU High Representative added that he knows that "Iran is ready to resume, but it has to be done as quickly as possible."

China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union, signed the JCPOA in 2015, agreeing to lift sanctions from Tehran in exchange for the latter limiting its nuclear program, as a guarantee that it will not develop nuclear weapons. After former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reinstated sanctions against Tehran in 2018, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

To resurrect the nuclear deal, the JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by the US delegation indirectly, began to meet offline on April 6 in Vienna. After six rounds of talks, which ended on June 20, differences remain between Iran and the United States as far as restoration of the deal.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Qatar Germany Vienna Brussels Tehran Doha New York United Kingdom United States April June September 2015 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

24 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

1 hour ago
 Russia, US Achieved 'Slow Progress' in Cybersecuri ..

Russia, US Achieved 'Slow Progress' in Cybersecurity Talks - Ryabkov

9 minutes ago
 China Urges Other Countries to Prevent Australia F ..

China Urges Other Countries to Prevent Australia From Acquiring Nuclear Submarin ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia, US Agreed to Create 2 Working Groups on St ..

Russia, US Agreed to Create 2 Working Groups on Strategic Stability - Ryabkov

9 minutes ago
 EU leaders to discuss rising energy prices at next ..

EU leaders to discuss rising energy prices at next summit

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.