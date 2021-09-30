(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) France is counting on China to persuade Iran to return to negotiations in Vienna on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the country will return to the negotiating table at the earliest opportunity under calls from world powers to resurrect the nuclear deal, dashed by former US president Donald Trump in 2018.

"We are counting on China to marshal its most convincing arguments in its own dialogue with Tehran," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The diplomat mentioned a meeting between the French and Iranian foreign ministers in New York on September 24, where Jean-Yves Le Drian of France urged Iran to return to negotiations, describing them as " the only path consistent with our collective interest."

"France, its E3 partners, its other JCPoA partners, and the United States are all urging Iran to return to the Vienna talks without delay," the spokesperson said, adding that the purpose of the talks would be "to swiftly conclude negotiations on Iran's return to its commitments under the JCPoA and the return of the United States."

Earlier on Thursday, the coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission for resolution and EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrel, said that Brussels expects negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal to be resumed in the near future.

"This is a key moment for the nuclear deal and we continue working towards a quick resumption of the negotiations in Vienna," Borrel said at a press conference, following a meeting with Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in Doha.

The EU High Representative added that he knows that "Iran is ready to resume, but it has to be done as quickly as possible."

China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union, signed the JCPOA in 2015, agreeing to lift sanctions from Tehran in exchange for the latter limiting its nuclear program, as a guarantee that it will not develop nuclear weapons. After former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reinstated sanctions against Tehran in 2018, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

To resurrect the nuclear deal, the JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by the US delegation indirectly, began to meet offline on April 6 in Vienna. After six rounds of talks, which ended on June 20, differences remain between Iran and the United States as far as restoration of the deal.