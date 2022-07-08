UrduPoint.com

France Expects EU, UK To Continue Dialogue After Johnson's Resignation - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Paris hopes that the dialogue between the European Union and the United Kingdom will continue after the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French Minister of State for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Friday.

"Undoubtedly, an agreement between the EU and the UK is extremely important, but so are the rules of law. We hope that we can continue the dialogue between the EU and the UK," Boone said at a press conference with her German counterpart in Berlin.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister and Tory leader Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021. Earlier this week, another scandal with the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by Johnson as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct, led to a string of resignations and eventually forced the prime minister to step down.

