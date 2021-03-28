France Expects Shipments of Nearly 3Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Next Week - Official

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:13 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) France expects to receive nearly 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Saturday.
"We expect big shipments next week. Almost 3 million doses will arrive in France, as confirmed by several laboratories," Pannier-Runacher told Europe 1.
The secretary of state added that the immunization strategy in France was largely based on the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
The European country will be able to hit its target and "vaccinate 30 million people by the end of June," Pannier-Runacher noted.
Since the beginning of its mass vaccination drive in late December, France has inoculated 7.5 million people with the first dose, and 2.6 million with the second one.