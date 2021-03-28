UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Expects Shipments Of Nearly 3Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Next Week - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:13 AM

France Expects Shipments of Nearly 3Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Next Week - Official

France expects to receive nearly 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) France expects to receive nearly 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Saturday.

"We expect big shipments next week. Almost 3 million doses will arrive in France, as confirmed by several laboratories," Pannier-Runacher told Europe 1.

The secretary of state added that the immunization strategy in France was largely based on the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The European country will be able to hit its target and "vaccinate 30 million people by the end of June," Pannier-Runacher noted.

Since the beginning of its mass vaccination drive in late December, France has inoculated 7.5 million people with the first dose, and 2.6 million with the second one.

Related Topics

Europe France June December Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

59 minutes ago

Third wave of COVID-19 too lethal as compared to p ..

51 seconds ago

Suspects arrested over killing of Libya militia le ..

55 seconds ago

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker greet Hindu community on oc ..

2 hours ago

Anti-Polio Campaign to commence in Shaheed Benazir ..

2 hours ago

Young boy dies, 3 injured as outer wall of Railway ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.