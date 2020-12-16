France Expels 75 More Foreign Extremists as Part of Counter-Terrorism Response - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) France has expelled 75 more foreigners listed for radicalization within the state-backed roadmap to curb the terrorist threat, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry reports on numbers of expulsions of foreign radicals on a regular basis.

"Out of 231 illegal aliens registered for radicalization: 75 were expelled, 43 are in administrative detention centers, 31 are under house arrest, 5 are incarcerated," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The national government enhanced its counter-terrorism activities following a series of subsequent religion-motivated attacks in October, including the brutal beheading of a French teacher by an extremist teen in Paris and the stabbing in Nice, which resulted in three fatalities at hands of another radical.

In the wake of the assaults, French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered the strengthening of monitoring of French mosques and associations suspected of advocating extremism. Besides, last week the Cabinet approved a draft law designed to fight extremism and defend secularism. Country-wide security measures have also been intensified.