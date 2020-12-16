UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Expels 75 More Foreign Extremists As Part Of Counter-Terrorism Response - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

France Expels 75 More Foreign Extremists as Part of Counter-Terrorism Response - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) France has expelled 75 more foreigners listed for radicalization within the state-backed roadmap to curb the terrorist threat, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry reports on numbers of expulsions of foreign radicals on a regular basis.

"Out of 231 illegal aliens registered for radicalization: 75 were expelled, 43 are in administrative detention centers, 31 are under house arrest, 5 are incarcerated," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The national government enhanced its counter-terrorism activities following a series of subsequent religion-motivated attacks in October, including the brutal beheading of a French teacher by an extremist teen in Paris and the stabbing in Nice, which resulted in three fatalities at hands of another radical.

In the wake of the assaults, French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered the strengthening of monitoring of French mosques and associations suspected of advocating extremism. Besides, last week the Cabinet approved a draft law designed to fight extremism and defend secularism. Country-wide security measures have also been intensified.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Interior Minister Twitter France Nice Paris October Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

21 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

25 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives delegation from Rwanda

36 minutes ago

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.