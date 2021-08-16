UrduPoint.com

France Expends Ample Resources To Preserve Cultural Legacy In Afghanistan - Ministry

Paris has greatly invested in the safety of cultural legacy in Afghanistan, including the objects in whose discovery it took part, the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Paris has greatly invested in the safety of cultural legacy in Afghanistan, including the objects in whose discovery it took part, the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We have done everything to protect cultural property as much as possible, together with our Afghan partners," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing, when asked whether the safety of Afghan cultural objects, in particular those discovered by the French archaeological mission, had been ensured.

The situation in Afghanistan reached a milestone over the weekend, as the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have seized the capital of Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem declared an end to the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan.

