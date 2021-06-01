UrduPoint.com
France Expresses Concern About IAEA Report On Iran As No Progress Seen - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 PM

France Expresses Concern About IAEA Report on Iran As No Progress Seen - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) France is concerned about the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the undeclared nuclear activity of Iran, and the inability of both Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog to make progress in the dialogue, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said in a report that Iran could not explain the presence of traces of uranium at several undeclared locations.

"We have taken note of the IAEA director general's report with great concern ... This report confirms that no progress has been made in the dialogue between Iran and the agency on [Tehran] providing substantiated answers to questions regarding the presence of undeclared nuclear material in Iran at undeclared locations," a representative of the French Foreign Ministry said at a briefing.

The representative added that Paris was calling on Tehran to provide answers to these questions as soon as possible.

"We reaffirm our full support for the independent and impartial work of the IAEA and its director general," they added.

In early March, Grossi said that the presence of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at the location, undeclared by Iran, clearly indicated that there were nuclear materials, but Tehran, after a year and a half, still has not explained the presence of these particles. In April, the IAEA and Iran began negotiations at the level of technical experts on the detected uranium particles at the location that has not been declared by Tehran.

